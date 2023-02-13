Search

Security plan chalked out for PSL8 matches in Karachi

06:19 PM | 13 Feb, 2023
Source: https://ssusindhpolice.gos.pk

KARACHI – Police in the southern port city of Pakistan has finalised security plan for matches of eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8).

DIG Security and Emergency Services Karachi Maqsood Memon, in a press conference, said a comprehensive security plan had been prepared with the cooperation of the Sindh government and all relevant authorities for the mega domestic tournament keeping in view the convenience of the spectators.

To ensure security arrangements and safety, all the spectators will be thoroughly checked by the security personnel at the entry points, he said, adding that any kind of food items, drinks, glass, plastic bottles will not be allowed in the National Stadium which will host the first match on Tuesday.

Maqsood Memon said that parking points this time had been established near the stadium to facilitate the cricket fans. He said the China Ground adjacent to the stadium will remain open for general fans to park their vehicles while the VIPs will park their vehicles inside the National Coaching Centre. He said the spectators are required to show their ticket and CNIC card to the security officials while parking their vehicles.

He said that the vehicles with special red sticker will be allowed to park in the stadium premises.

Cabinet approves deployment of Pakistan Army, Rangers troops for PSL8 security

