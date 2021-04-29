Banking hours changed in Pakistan amid Covid-19 surge - check new timings
Web Desk
12:05 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
Banking hours changed in Pakistan amid Covid-19 surge - check new timings
Share

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan Thursday issued a notification to change banking hours in wake of the recent surge in Covid-19 infection in the country.

The working hours were cut short on the directives of Pakistan’s top monitoring body. The issue notification stated “In line with the decision of National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC) to contain the spread of COVID-19, the State Bank of Pakistan will observe the following office hours, which will also be followed by all banks / DFIs / MFBs till further orders,”

The following are the new timings: 

Monday to Thursday - 9:00 am to 2:00 pm (without break)

Friday - 9:00 am to 1:00 pm (without break)

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange has also updated its roaster with the latest timings.

Pakistani banks announce Ramadan holiday 08:33 PM | 12 Apr, 2021

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealings on the first day of Ramadan ...

More From This Category
Pak, German FMs pledge to continue coactions on ...
01:27 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
PIA Instructor suspended for harassing trainee ...
01:09 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
Special PIA flight brings 300,000 doses of ...
12:46 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
Why are we not valuing all professions during ...
11:52 AM | 29 Apr, 2021
PM Imran launches two new schemes for Roshan ...
11:26 AM | 29 Apr, 2021
#PAKvZIM: Zimbabwe win toss, opt to bat first ...
11:03 AM | 29 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Haniya Khan goes live after Aamir Liaquat denies 'third marriage'; leaked audio call ...
10:32 PM | 28 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr