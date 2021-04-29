Banking hours changed in Pakistan amid Covid-19 surge - check new timings
KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan Thursday issued a notification to change banking hours in wake of the recent surge in Covid-19 infection in the country.
The working hours were cut short on the directives of Pakistan’s top monitoring body. The issue notification stated “In line with the decision of National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC) to contain the spread of COVID-19, the State Bank of Pakistan will observe the following office hours, which will also be followed by all banks / DFIs / MFBs till further orders,”
The following are the new timings:
Monday to Thursday - 9:00 am to 2:00 pm (without break)
Friday - 9:00 am to 1:00 pm (without break)
Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange has also updated its roaster with the latest timings.
