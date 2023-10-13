Vivo Y17s Debuts in Pakistan: An All-rounder Boasting Excellent Value for Money

Setting the stage for tech fans and routine consumers, the brand unveils its Vivo Y17s in Pakistan. The device unfurls a grand 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen, not just in dimension but with commendable specs too: a 60Hz refresh rate, an alluring 83% NTSC color palette, and 840 nits brightness, all crystallized at 269 ppi.

Now, let's venture into the realm of photography. Under the screen, it flaunts an 8MP front camera, ensuring every shot captures your best angle. The rear isn't less impressive, housing a robust 50MP primary sensor with a 2MP bokeh lens. This duo promises stellar snaps, from dramatic portraits to vivid landscapes.

Under its chic chassis, the Y17s draws power from MediaTek's Helio G85 engine, paired with a hearty 6GB LPDDR4x RAM. Its spacious 128GB eMMC 5.1 reservoir ensures you never run out of space. And if you ever crave more, it has a dedicated microSD slot waiting.

Powered by Android 13 and graced with Vivo's FunTouch OS 13, the user experience becomes surprisingly fluid. The latest Vivo budget model anchors a mammoth 5,000mAh cell with a swift 15W charging mechanism.

Vivo’s projections hint at nearly 20 hours of non-stop YouTube binging. Plus, features like dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C portal, and an IP54 resilience badge make it a complete package.

Wrapped in striking shades of Glitter Purple and Forest Green, Vivo Y17 is all about aesthetics. Now for the grand finale: Its retail price tag is Rs 44,999. From Vivo dealers, you can get an additional discount, paying Rs 43,200 only. Vivo Y17s seems to be in the sweet spot of value for money.