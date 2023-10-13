Vivo Y17s Debuts in Pakistan: An All-rounder Boasting Excellent Value for Money

Setting the stage for tech fans and routine consumers, the brand unveils its Vivo Y17s in Pakistan. The device unfurls a grand 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen, not just in dimension but with commendable specs too: a 60Hz refresh rate, an alluring 83% NTSC color palette, and 840 nits brightness, all crystallized at 269 ppi.
Now, let's venture into the realm of photography. Under the screen, it flaunts an 8MP front camera, ensuring every shot captures your best angle. The rear isn't less impressive, housing a robust 50MP primary sensor with a 2MP bokeh lens. This duo promises stellar snaps, from dramatic portraits to vivid landscapes.
Under its chic chassis, the Y17s draws power from MediaTek's Helio G85 engine, paired with a hearty 6GB LPDDR4x RAM. Its spacious 128GB eMMC 5.1 reservoir ensures you never run out of space. And if you ever crave more, it has a dedicated microSD slot waiting.
Powered by Android 13 and graced with Vivo's FunTouch OS 13, the user experience becomes surprisingly fluid. The latest Vivo budget model anchors a mammoth 5,000mAh cell with a swift 15W charging mechanism.
Vivo’s projections hint at nearly 20 hours of non-stop YouTube binging. Plus, features like dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C portal, and an IP54 resilience badge make it a complete package.
Wrapped in striking shades of Glitter Purple and Forest Green, Vivo Y17 is all about aesthetics. Now for the grand finale: Its retail price tag is Rs 44,999. From Vivo dealers, you can get an additional discount, paying Rs 43,200 only. Vivo Y17s seems to be in the sweet spot of value for money.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 13, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.9
|278.9
|Euro
|EUR
|292.1
|295
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.31
|750.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.9
|40.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.88
|911.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.08
|170.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.78
|735.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.24
|311.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.