Space solar energy beamed to Earth for the first time

Web Desk 10:59 PM | 13 Jun, 2023
Space solar energy beamed to Earth for the first time
Scientists have beamed solar energy to Earth from space using equipment that has been placed in a high orbit and can gather the Sun's energy.

Last month, the prototype Space Solar electricity Demonstrator, which was placed in the orbit in January, sent measurable electricity to Earth.

The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) demonstration, which makes significant advances in efforts throughout the world to increase energy supply, makes use of technology resembling solar panels.

According to Caltech Professor Ali Hajimiri of electrical and medical engineering, the experiment was a component of the school's Space Solar Power Project.

He added, "The tests we have conducted so far have proven that Maple [the demonstrator's technology] can successfully transmit power to receivers in space."

"Additionally, we were able to reprogram the array to focus its energy on Earth, which Caltech was able to detect.

"Although we had tested it on Earth, we now know that it can travel to space and function there."

How it functions?

Countries might considerably increase their energy supply in an inexpensive way by beaming solar energy from space.

According to the European Space Agency, sunlight is around ten times more intense at the top of Earth's atmosphere than it is at the surface.

Transmitters might continuously collect sunlight if they were placed at a high enough orbit.

When necessary, the transmitters would then be able to send electricity to stations all around the world.

Energy can be delivered through a variety of adaptable, lightweight microwave power transmitters made by Maple.

Web Desk
