Space solar energy beamed to Earth for the first time

Scientists have beamed solar energy to Earth from space using equipment that has been placed in a high orbit and can gather the Sun's energy.
Last month, the prototype Space Solar electricity Demonstrator, which was placed in the orbit in January, sent measurable electricity to Earth.
The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) demonstration, which makes significant advances in efforts throughout the world to increase energy supply, makes use of technology resembling solar panels.
According to Caltech Professor Ali Hajimiri of electrical and medical engineering, the experiment was a component of the school's Space Solar Power Project.
He added, "The tests we have conducted so far have proven that Maple [the demonstrator's technology] can successfully transmit power to receivers in space."
"Additionally, we were able to reprogram the array to focus its energy on Earth, which Caltech was able to detect.
"Although we had tested it on Earth, we now know that it can travel to space and function there."
How it functions?
Countries might considerably increase their energy supply in an inexpensive way by beaming solar energy from space.
According to the European Space Agency, sunlight is around ten times more intense at the top of Earth's atmosphere than it is at the surface.
Transmitters might continuously collect sunlight if they were placed at a high enough orbit.
When necessary, the transmitters would then be able to send electricity to stations all around the world.
Energy can be delivered through a variety of adaptable, lightweight microwave power transmitters made by Maple.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.
During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.
On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.
All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold price per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis.
