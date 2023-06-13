Pakistani film wins big at Venice Intercultural Film Festival

The Pakistani film industry has added another feather to its cap with the iconic win of Centre for Social Justice’s (CSJ) short film ‘Hum Saya- (Neighbour)’ bagging the award for ‘Best Short Documentary on Human Rights’ at the Venice Intercultural Film Festival 2023.
Scheduled to be screened on the 23rd June, 2023, in Venice, at Kellogg College, and University of Oxford on 16th June, 2023 Hum Saya is establishing Lollywood as the hub of cinematic mastery and creativity.
CSJ’s project is based on the horrors faced by women who are subjected to abduction, forced conversion and marriages. The production house used extensive research and advocacy ventures focusing on human rights, democratic development, and social justice for the marginalized groups in the country to bring a true picture of the unfortunate practice even though the country advocates in its constitution the freedom of religion.
The director, Dawood Murad, brought the story of the abduction of a woman and her possible conversion through the eyes of Jamal Haider and his neighbor Asif Masih.
The plot revolves around people in the demography of Sindh and Punjab. The pivotal character of Lal Chand Malhi, a vocal ex-parliamentarian, allows the audience to witness the violation of the fundamental right of religious freedom.
