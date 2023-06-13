Search

Lifestyle

Pakistani film wins big at Venice Intercultural Film Festival

Noor Fatima 11:36 PM | 13 Jun, 2023
Pakistani film wins big at Venice Intercultural Film Festival
Source: Dawood Murad (Instagram)

The Pakistani film industry has added another feather to its cap with the iconic win of Centre for Social Justice’s (CSJ) short film ‘Hum Saya- (Neighbour)’ bagging the award for ‘Best Short Documentary on Human Rights’ at the Venice Intercultural Film Festival 2023.

Scheduled to be screened on the 23rd June, 2023, in Venice, at Kellogg College, and University of Oxford on 16th June, 2023 Hum Saya is establishing Lollywood as the hub of cinematic mastery and creativity. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dawood (@dawood.murad7)

CSJ’s project is based on the horrors faced by women who are subjected to abduction, forced conversion and marriages. The production house used extensive research and advocacy ventures focusing on human rights, democratic development, and social justice for the marginalized groups in the country to bring a true picture of the unfortunate practice even though the country advocates in its constitution the freedom of religion.  

The director, Dawood Murad, brought the story of the abduction of a woman and her possible conversion through the eyes of Jamal Haider and his neighbor Asif Masih.

The plot revolves around people in the demography of Sindh and Punjab. The pivotal character of Lal Chand Malhi, a vocal ex-parliamentarian, allows the audience to witness the violation of the fundamental right of religious freedom.

Pakistani film 'Darling' makes it to Venice Film Festival

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Suhana Khan unveils poster of highly-anticipated debut film 'The Archies'

12:26 AM | 14 Jun, 2023

Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez stuns fans in Pakistani designer outfit

10:19 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

‘Aise hi hota hai’: Pakistan’s first film on animal abuse set for release this week

07:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Oscar-winner actress all praise for Pakistani designer's stunning piece

01:31 AM | 13 Jun, 2023

Ayesha Omar announces release of 'Kukri' as much-awaited film hits cinemas

11:59 PM | 11 Jun, 2023

Pakistani singer Hamza Malik hits number one spot on Spotify

09:22 PM | 10 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Is Muhammad Amir's wife an actress?

12:42 AM | 14 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 13 June, 2023

09:09 AM | 13 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.

During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.

Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.

On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.

All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-13-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 13, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today [ 13 June 2023 ] : Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold price per tola Silver
Lahore PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Karachi PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Islamabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Peshawar PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Quetta PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Sialkot PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Attock PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Gujranwala PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Jehlum PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Multan PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Bahawalpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Gujrat PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Nawabshah PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Chakwal PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Hyderabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Nowshehra PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Sargodha PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Faisalabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Mirpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis. 

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: