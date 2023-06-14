Suhana Khan unveils poster of highly-anticipated debut film 'The Archies'

A poster of the highly anticipated Indian adaptation of Archie Comics titled "The Archies" has been unveiled on social media. The poster features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others who will be making their debut in Zoya Akhtar's film.

The poster was shared by Netflix India and the official handle of Archies Netflix, following their earlier promotional efforts, including a flyer attached to a plane and a poster with the message "Welcome to Riverdale." The poster showcases the cast in a way that exudes retro and geeky vibes, staying true to the beloved comic's spirit.

The movie will serve as SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's debut as she steps into the world of acting. The film will also mark the entry of Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, as well as Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. Agastya has already signed his second film, "Ikkis," a war film directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, which also stars veteran actor Dharmendra.

Suhana shared a post on her Instagram stories that featured the phrase "Welcome To Riverdale" written in both Hindi and English, indicating her involvement in the project.

"The Archies" is a significant project for Tiger Baby Films, co-owned by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, as it is their first feature film for an OTT platform. The production company has recently achieved success with the cop series "Dahaad" on Amazon Prime Video India.