Search

Lifestyle

Suhana Khan unveils poster of highly-anticipated debut film 'The Archies'

Web Desk 12:26 AM | 14 Jun, 2023
Suhana Khan unveils poster of highly-anticipated debut film 'The Archies'
Source: Instagram

A poster of the highly anticipated Indian adaptation of Archie Comics titled "The Archies" has been unveiled on social media. The poster features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others who will be making their debut in Zoya Akhtar's film.

The poster was shared by Netflix India and the official handle of Archies Netflix, following their earlier promotional efforts, including a flyer attached to a plane and a poster with the message "Welcome to Riverdale." The poster showcases the cast in a way that exudes retro and geeky vibes, staying true to the beloved comic's spirit.

The movie will serve as SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's debut as she steps into the world of acting. The film will also mark the entry of Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, as well as Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. Agastya has already signed his second film, "Ikkis," a war film directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, which also stars veteran actor Dharmendra.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Suhana shared a post on her Instagram stories that featured the phrase "Welcome To Riverdale" written in both Hindi and English, indicating her involvement in the project. 

"The Archies" is a significant project for Tiger Baby Films, co-owned by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, as it is their first feature film for an OTT platform. The production company has recently achieved success with the cop series "Dahaad" on Amazon Prime Video India.

Is SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan dating Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Pakistani film wins big at Venice Intercultural Film Festival

11:36 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman marks her debut as music composer

10:35 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

‘Aise hi hota hai’: Pakistan’s first film on animal abuse set for release this week

07:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Did Ranbir Kapoor copy Fawad Khan for his new look in 'Animal'?

01:09 AM | 13 Jun, 2023

Ayesha Omar announces release of 'Kukri' as much-awaited film hits cinemas

11:59 PM | 11 Jun, 2023

How much has Salman Khan charged for every Bigg Boss season?

08:49 PM | 10 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Is Muhammad Amir's wife an actress?

12:42 AM | 14 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 13 June, 2023

09:09 AM | 13 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.

During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.

Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.

On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.

All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-13-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 13, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today [ 13 June 2023 ] : Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold price per tola Silver
Lahore PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Karachi PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Islamabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Peshawar PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Quetta PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Sialkot PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Attock PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Gujranwala PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Jehlum PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Multan PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Bahawalpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Gujrat PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Nawabshah PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Chakwal PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Hyderabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Nowshehra PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Sargodha PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Faisalabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Mirpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis. 

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: