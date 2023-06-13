Search

Humaira Ali Chaudhary sets the temperature soaring with skydiving and yoga poses

Noor Fatima 11:54 PM | 13 Jun, 2023
Source: Humaira Ali Chaudhry (Instagram)

The bold and beautiful Pakistani actress, Humaira Ali Chaudhary, has proven once again that she does not mind taking up challenges. From walking down the ramp for high end Pakistani and international fashion houses to sky diving in Dubai, Chaudhary is definitely an all-rounder.

In a series of Instagram posts, the actress she would rather go hard than go home, and is ready to do anything for a thrilling adrenaline rush moment. Vacationing in Dubai currently, the Tamasha Ghar famed starlet shared pictures of herself doing yoga poses on the scenic beach and proved to live the ultimate beach life.

The Jalaibee star also captured candid moments from her skydiving experience and stunned the internet with videos of herself skydiving, without showing any signs of scare or anxiety, over the exotic Palm Islands on the coast of UAE.

“Attitude of gratitude,” captioned the Aik Tha Badshah actress.

On the work front, Chaudhry is an established model who has been the face of local and international brands including L'Oréal, Deepak Parwani, Ali Zeeshan, Porshe cars, and Mauseummery including others.

Her illustrious modeling career is full of shows held in USA, UK, and Dubai for top-notch brands where the Jalaibee star graced the ramp.

Chaudhry also made her film debut in Aik Tha Badshah alongside Ali Hamza and Ali Noor. 

The model-turned-actress's breakthrough came when she participated in the Pakistani reality show Tamasha Ghar which brought her into mainstream stardom.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis. 

