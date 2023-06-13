Humaira Ali Chaudhary sets the temperature soaring with skydiving and yoga poses

The bold and beautiful Pakistani actress, Humaira Ali Chaudhary, has proven once again that she does not mind taking up challenges. From walking down the ramp for high end Pakistani and international fashion houses to sky diving in Dubai, Chaudhary is definitely an all-rounder.
In a series of Instagram posts, the actress she would rather go hard than go home, and is ready to do anything for a thrilling adrenaline rush moment. Vacationing in Dubai currently, the Tamasha Ghar famed starlet shared pictures of herself doing yoga poses on the scenic beach and proved to live the ultimate beach life.
The Jalaibee star also captured candid moments from her skydiving experience and stunned the internet with videos of herself skydiving, without showing any signs of scare or anxiety, over the exotic Palm Islands on the coast of UAE.
“Attitude of gratitude,” captioned the Aik Tha Badshah actress.
On the work front, Chaudhry is an established model who has been the face of local and international brands including L'Oréal, Deepak Parwani, Ali Zeeshan, Porshe cars, and Mauseummery including others.
Her illustrious modeling career is full of shows held in USA, UK, and Dubai for top-notch brands where the Jalaibee star graced the ramp.
Chaudhry also made her film debut in Aik Tha Badshah alongside Ali Hamza and Ali Noor.
The model-turned-actress's breakthrough came when she participated in the Pakistani reality show Tamasha Ghar which brought her into mainstream stardom.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.
During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.
On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.
All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold price per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis.
