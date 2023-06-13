Yamaha motorcycle installment plans with no markup

KARACHI – Yamaha Motors maintains a sizable market in Pakistan where it manufactures a variety of bikes, despite the rivalry.

Since the nation's automobile sector depends on imports, some bike companies announced significant price increases in the wake of the ongoing economic crisis, which hurt market sentiment.

In addition to raising bike costs, big automakers like Yamaha also introduced payment programmes that are advantageous to lots of people in the midst of the economic crisis.

Yamaha Motors – zero markup plan

Yamaha Motors has once more introduced a zero markup programme for clients as part of its simple installment bike purchase programme.

Yamaha is now providing up to a nine-month payment plan with no markup; customers can extend up to three years, but there will be a markup.

Additionally, the processing fee is charged. Users must pay 2.50 percent, 3.50 percent, and 5.50 percent, respectively, for the 3-month, 6-month, and 9-month payments plan.