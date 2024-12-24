PTA reveals License Fee for VPN registration under new Regulatory Plan; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) rolled out new strategy to regulate Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), addressing concerns over unregistered VPN services in the country.

Under the new strategy, the telecom authority will introduce licensing category that allows businesses to apply for permits to provide VPN services to avoid unlicensed VPNs and enable authorities to monitor VPN traffic more effectively.

PTA confirmed it would resume issuing Class Licenses for Data Services, now including VPN providers. The new licenses will allow local companies to offer VPN services in compliance with Pakistan’s regulatory frameworks. PTA already issues licenses to companies offering internet and cellular services and vehicle trackers, and now VPN services will fall under the same regulatory umbrella.

IT experts previously proposed idea of local VPN providers, amid urge for this initiative to support the country’s growing freelance workforce, which includes around 2.5 million freelancers, many of whom are women working on small IT export projects.

Under the new system, local VPN providers will be required to pay fee to PTA and offer services to users similarly to other telecom providers. Users will have the option to switch providers if dissatisfied with the service, while the government will be able to monitor VPN usage for security reasons.

The license fees for VPN services will be Rs300,000 for nationwide coverage and Rs100,000 for provincial services. Licenses will be valid for 15 years and can be renewed for another term.