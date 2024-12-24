Murree Latest Snowfall Update for tourists

In a recent update, Pthe akistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted showers and snowfall in Murree, Galliyat, and parts of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan this week.

Met Office said the hill station witnessed a minimum mercury of -1°C and a maximum of 8°C as snowfall attracted tourist traffic. To manage the influx, City Traffic Police deployed hundreds of wardens and implemented traffic measures.

Murree Snowfall

Certain roads including View Fourth Road and Bank Road will operate on a one-way system, while parking-free zones have been designated around key areas like Habib Bank and GPO Chowk.

As of now, continental air is currently dominating, while shallow westerly wave is affecting Kashmir and adjacent areas. As a result, light rain and snowfall are expected to impact Murree, Galiyat, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, with snowfall also likely in the upper regions of KP.

With the expected snowfall, travelers are advised to prepare for possible disruptions in transportation and take necessary precautions.