Former DG ISPR Lt. Gen. Asif Ghafoor bids farewell after 4 decades of military service

ISLAMABAD – Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, the former director general (DG) for Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), and ex-spokesperson of armed forces bids farewell to military service after a glittering career.

Ghafoor, 57, got an emotional farewell from associates for leaving a legacy of strategic leadership and dedication. He was recently serving in National Defence University (NDU), and had several key positions during his career.

He was commissioned into the 87 SP Medium Regiment Artillery in 1988, and served at coveted positions throughout his career. He served as Brigade Major, Assistant Military Secretary, GSO-I in Military Operations at GHQ, and Director of Military Operations before becoming DG ISPR from 2016 to 2020.

Known for his outspoken press conferences and active Twitter presence, Ghafoor was a prominent spokesperson during the 2019 Pakistan-India standoff. He was promoted to Lieutenant General and became Commander of 12 Corps after the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

Ghafoor also contributed much as Inspector General of Communication & Information Technology. In his final role as President of NDU, he focused on fostering strategic studies and defense education, shaping the future leaders of Pakistan’s military.

News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

