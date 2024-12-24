Former DG ISPR Lt. Gen. Asif Ghafoor bids farewell after 4 decades of military service

ISLAMABAD – Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, the former director general (DG) for Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), and ex-spokesperson of armed forces bids farewell to military service after a glittering career.
Ghafoor, 57, got an emotional farewell from associates for leaving a legacy of strategic leadership and dedication. He was recently serving in National Defence University (NDU), and had several key positions during his career.
Ghafoor also contributed much as Inspector General of Communication & Information Technology. In his final role as President of NDU, he focused on fostering strategic studies and defense education, shaping the future leaders of Pakistan’s military.