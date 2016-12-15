Lesser known facts about new DG ISPR Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor

RAWALPINDI - Major General Asif Ghafoor has been appointed as the new director general (DG) for Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The new ISPR chief belongs to Pak Army’s Artillery Corps, and was promoted from brigadier to major general in January 2016 and served as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the artillery regiment in Swat.

Besides restoring law and order in the Swat region, Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor has also proved instrumental in restarting classes in University of Malakand situated along the Swat River.

His brother Tariq Ghafoor has also served as major general in the army.

Asif Ghafoor, who has also served in the military operations directorate in the past, will be replacing Lt. Gen. Asim Bajwa in the next few days.

The former DG ISPR, Asim Bajwa, was promoted last year, becoming the first Lieutenant General to head the army’s media wing.

Lt. Gen. Bajwa retained the position for four years. He has now been posted as Inspector General Arms (GHQ).