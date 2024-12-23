Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Weather Update: Lahore’s first winter rain brings chill in Punjab capital

ISLAMABAD – Lahore experienced season’s first winter rain, bringing relief from soaring pollution levels amid dip in temperature.

Provincial capital and its surrounding areas experienced first winter rain, bringing drop in temperature and a welcome reduction in smog. Light to moderate rain hit Chauburji, Garhi Shahu, Shimla Pahari, Shahdara, Harbanspura, Lahore High Court, and nearby added weather colder.

Additionally, places like Kasur, Kahna, Pakpattan, and Renala Khurd also witnessed light showers.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also forecasted the rain will continue throughout the day, providing temporary relief from the dense smog that has been affecting the city.

In the mountainous regions of northern Pakistan, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and northeastern Punjab, the weather is expected to remain extremely cold, with partial cloud cover and light rain. The PMD has also predicted light snowfall on the mountains.

Fog is expected to persist in the plains of Punjab, upper Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially during the morning and night hours.

The intense cold has already been felt in the northern areas, with temperatures plummeting in several cities. Leh recorded a bone-chilling -13°C, Skardu saw -11°C, Gopis reached -9°C, and Gilgit, Dera, and Astore experienced temperatures as low as -8°C to -7°C. Quetta, Ziarat, and Chitral also recorded temperatures below freezing, at -5°C.

Karachi Weather Alert: Cold spell to extend in port city as temperature likely to reach 8°C

