NADRA’s new advisory makes you rethink photocopying your official documents!

ISLAMABAD – You need to think twice before making unwanted copies of ID Card and other key documents as NADRA’s new rule could save you from security risks.

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) issued public advisory urging citizens to avoid making unnecessary photocopies of official documents, stressing security risks linked with such practices.

The official clarified that for most services at its offices, only original documents or their associated NADRA-issued numbers are required. Photocopies are only necessary in specific cases where NADRA cannot access the documents online.

In fresh advisory, the authority particularly warned against photocopying important documents like national identity cards (CNICs), family registration certificates, and other NADRA-issued paperwork.

NADRA also pointed out that unnecessary photocopies could be misused by unauthorized individuals, posing potential security threats.

Masses have been urged to report any concerns or complaints through NADRA’s dedicated complaint portal to ensure better security practices and prevent misuse of personal documents.