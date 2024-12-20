Nadra To Introduce Facial Recognition System For Pensioners And Senior Citizens

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced plans to launch a facial recognition system to facilitate pensioners and senior citizens who face difficulties with fingerprint verification due to faded prints.

The decision was made during a consultative conference held at NADRA headquarters, where challenges in identity verification and measures to ensure seamless services for citizens and regulators were discussed.

NADRA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afzal provided a detailed briefing on the obstacles faced by various sectors in identity verification, emphasizing the need to modernize the system to address these issues effectively.

The conference also focused on the challenges pensioners and senior citizens encounter in verification processes due to weakened fingerprints.

Following these discussions, NADRA officials announced the introduction of a new facial recognition system for pensioners and elderly citizens, which will be implemented on January 15, 2025.