Sindh abolishes job quota for children of deceased employees

The Sindh government has officially abolished the job quota reserved for the children of deceased employees, following directives from the Supreme Court.

Sources confirm that the Sindh Cabinet approved the decision to terminate the policy, which had allowed the hiring of candidates under the “deceased quota” framework.

A notification has also been issued, formally ending the practice of recruitment under this quota across the province. With this development, no further appointments will be made under the deceased employees’ quota in Sindh.

The decision marks a significant policy shift, aligning with the directives of the judiciary and introducing a new precedent in public sector employment practices.