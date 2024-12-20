Babar Azam surpasses MS Dhoni’s milestone with record-breaking performance

Pakistan cricket star Babar Azam has surpassed former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s significant record for the most half-centuries scored in all formats against SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).

The historic feat was achieved during the second ODI of a three-match series against South Africa in Cape Town. Pakistan secured a commanding 81-run victory, clinching the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Batting first, Pakistan posted an imposing total of 329 runs in 49.5 overs. Key contributors included captain Mohammad Rizwan with 80 runs, Babar Azam scoring 73, and Kamran Ghulam adding 63. In response, South Africa’s chase fell short, as they were bowled out for 248 runs.

By scoring a half-century in the match, Babar Azam reached a career tally of 39 half-centuries against SENA nations, surpassing Dhoni’s previous record of 38. Dhoni had achieved the milestone during his illustrious career while facing the same quartet of cricketing powerhouses.

This achievement further solidifies Babar Azam’s reputation as one of the most consistent and prolific batters in world cricket.