High-value target among seven terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed seven terrorists, including a high-value target, during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank district, said ISPR.

The operation, carried out on the night between December 17 and 18, followed an intelligence report indicating the presence of terrorists.

The highly wanted terrorist, identified as Ali Rehman, alias Maulana Taha Swati, was a close associate of infamous terrorist leaders Mufti Fazlullah and Qari Amjad, alias Mufti Mazahim. Ali Rehman had joined the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in 2010 and was a key member of its shura.

During the operation, one terrorist entered a house and took two children hostage in a room. Attempting to escape in a woman’s dress while using the children as human shields, the terrorist was successfully neutralized, and the children were safely rescued.

Locals expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army for the children’s safe recovery and paid tribute to the forces.

Security forces also seized a vehicle packed with weapons and explosives, which were intended for a major terrorist attack.

Sources noted that several key terrorist leaders had been killed in previous successful operations. The frequent killings of terrorists on Pakistani soil highlight the strong ties between militants and the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan has provided credible evidence of this alliance to the Afghan interim government multiple times, but no action has been taken.

Security sources stressed that the growing alliance between the Afghan Taliban and terrorists poses a serious threat to regional and global peace.

