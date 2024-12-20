Gold price dips by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – After a drop in gold prices in the international market, the price of gold also decreased in local markets.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce dropped by 20 dollars, reaching 2601 dollars. As a result, gold prices in local markets also declined.

The price of gold per tola fell by Rs2,000 to Rs271,300, while the price of gold per 10 grams dropped by Rs1,715 to Rs232,596.

In contrast, the price of silver per tola remained unchanged at Rs3,350, and the price of silver per 10 grams remained stable at Rs2,872.08.