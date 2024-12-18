Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold Prices Rise Again After Three-Day Decline

After a continuous three-day decline, gold prices in Pakistan have surged again, reflecting changes in both domestic and international markets.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola has increased by PKR 1,000, bringing the new rate to PKR 275,900 per tola.

The price for 10 grams of gold, however, has slightly decreased by PKR 858, now standing at PKR 236,540.

In the global market, gold prices also saw an upward trend, with a $10 increase, bringing the per ounce price to $2,647.

This fluctuation comes as market dynamics continue to evolve, affecting gold prices both locally and internationally.

