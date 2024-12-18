Punjab announces winter holidays for colleges

The Higher Education Department (HED) of Punjab has officially announced winter holidays for government and private colleges across the province.

As per the notification, colleges will remain closed from December 24, 2024, to January 5, 2025. However, the HED clarified that classes for the four-year BS program will continue as scheduled during the holiday period. Additionally, all ongoing examinations will be conducted according to the timetables issued by universities and education boards.

Students and parents have been advised to stay updated about specific schedules for BS programs and exams by consulting their respective colleges and universities.

This announcement provides clarity for institutions and students while ensuring continuity for critical academic programs and assessments.