Na Speaker Ayaz Sadiq Offers Mediation For Government Opposition Dialogue

ISLAMABAD – Speaker of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq, has offered to mediate negotiations between the government and the opposition.

Ayaz Sadiq stated that his office and residence are always open for dialogue, emphasizing that negotiations are essential to reduce tensions between the government and the opposition.

He expressed readiness to play a role in resolving political or other issues, describing yesterday’s debate in the Assembly as a positive development.

During yesterday’s National Assembly session, Rana Sanaullah, the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs, extended an offer for talks to PTI. He remarked that the system cannot work without dialogue between the government and opposition.

Rana Sanaullah urged PTI to identify a committee for political negotiations, assuring efforts on their part and expressing optimism for a productive outcome.

Previously, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan had also offered talks to the government, stating that Parliament should provide a platform for negotiations.