Woman orders killing of husband, son with lover’s help

Woman Orders Killing Of Husband Son With Lovers Help

A woman had her husband and son murdered by her lover incident in the Risalpur area of Nowshera district.

According to the police, they have solved the mystery behind the blind murder case of Kashif Tikka, a meat seller in Rashkai Bazaar, and his father. Investigations revealed that the woman, motivated by her affair, had conspired with her lover to have her husband and son killed.

The police filed a case of the double murder based on a report by the victim’s brother, Arbaz Khan. The report stated that Kashif, who sold meat at Rashkai Bazaar, was returning home with his father, Saleem Khan, when unknown assailants opened fire on them, leaving them severely wounded. Both later died at the hospital.

The complainant clarified that there was no known enmity with anyone. The FIR was registered against unknown assailants.

District Police Chief Mohammad Azhar Khan tasked Naseem Khan, SDPO Risalpur Circle, and Ashfaq Khan with uncovering the facts of this blind murder case and arresting the culprits, as well as recovering the murder weapon.

The investigation team brought the victim’s wife, Fahmida, into questioning.

During the investigation, she revealed the truth, confessing that she had been in a relationship with Shakil, son of Israr from Rashkai, and that her husband had been a hindrance to their affair.

She confessed that they had decided to eliminate her husband, and when the opportunity arose, the lover shot and killed both her husband and son.

Fahmida, the arrested suspect, admitted her crime in the local court.

Following her confession, the police are conducting raids to arrest the other suspects involved.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

