Jannat Mirza reveals fear of flying, plans to start business in Japan

Famous Pakistani TikToker and actress Jannat Mirza has make shocking revelation about herself.

During a podcast on YouTube, Jannat Mirza shared many personal details and revealed that her maternal family lives in Japan, which is why she frequently travels there.

Jannat explained that she spent six months in Pakistan and six months in Japan. However, this time, she plans to move to Japan for a longer period in January to start a business there.

Jannat Mirza also revealed that there was a time when she was terrified of something that made her sweat just thinking about it.

She shared that after the plane crash in Karachi, she developed a fear of flying and felt that every flight could be her last.

She recounted an incident when her family was flying to Skardu, and she became so scared that she was trembling and sweating profusely.

Jannat added that her sister tried to calm her down, but she continued crying before and during the flight, insisting that she preferred traveling by road instead.

Jannat concluded that it was a phase in her life when she couldn’t travel by plane, but with time, her fear gradually disappeared.