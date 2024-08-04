TikToker Jannat Mirza says she wasn’t ready for breakup with Umar Butt 

Pakistan’s number one TikTok star, Jannat Mirza, has said that she wasn’t ready to break up with her fellow TikToker and longtime friend, Umer Butt, but took the step with her parents’ consent.

Recently, Jannat Mirza appeared on a podcast with the well-known actor and host, Ahmad Ali Butt, where she discussed both her career and personal life.

The host asked her about the breakup with Umer Butt, to which Jannat Mirza responded that she wasn’t ready for the breakup as it was quite difficult, but she was also glad that the relationship ended before marriage.

Continuing, Jannat Mirza explained that if the separation had occurred after marriage, it would have been a very painful moment because after marriage, separation means divorce.

She further clarified that she was not engaged to Umer Butt; their relationship was only in the preliminary stages, and she realised that she couldn’t sustain it with him. Hence, she decided to end it with her parents’ approval.

She mentioned that it took her two years to decide on the breakup, enduring many things, but then she thought about how she could endure them for a lifetime, so ending the relationship was the best decision.

Talking about her marriage plans, Jannat Mirza said that she will now marry with her parents’ consent because she has seen many problems in the past, which is why her preference is now arranged marriage.

The TikToker also mentioned that earlier, she was naive and tolerated wrong things, giving people repeated chances, but now she has grown up and no longer believes in giving second chances.

She further added that she has run out of tolerance, and if someone wrongs her, there is no place for them in her life.