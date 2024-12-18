Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Court Reserves Verdict In 190m Reference Against Imran Khan Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD – An accountability court has completed trial in 190 million pound reference against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, and reserved the verdict.

According to reports, the trial of the 190 million pound reference was conducted by Judge Nasir Javed Rana at Adiala Jail, and the decision has been reserved after the defense lawyer’s arguments were concluded.

The final hearing of the trial lasted for approximately 8 hours and 15 minutes, during which PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were present in court.

The accountability court will announce its decision on Monday, December 23.

It is worth noting that the NAB lawyer had completed their arguments in the 190 million pound reference the previous day.

Blow to Imran Khan as acquittal plea in 190m pounds case rejected

