Nauman Ali breaks 37-year-old record, becomes Pakistan’s most successful spinner in 5-Test streak

Pakistan’s spinner Nauman Ali broke a 37-year-old record held by legendary spinner Abdul Qadir during the first Test against South Africa at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Nauman became the Pakistani bowler with the most wickets in five consecutive Tests, taking 46 wickets between his 16th and 20th Test matches. Abdul Qadir had previously taken 44 wickets between his 48th and 52nd Tests in 1987–88.

Nauman Ali is also the most successful spinner in the world over the past 12 months.

In the Lahore Test, Nauman took 10 wickets, claiming 6 in the first innings and 4 in the second, helping Pakistan secure a 1–0 series lead against South Africa.

Earlier this year, he took 6 and 10 wickets in two Tests against the West Indies, while against England, he claimed 11 wickets in Multan and 9 in Rawalpindi.

At 39, Nauman continues to set records — on the third day of the Lahore Test, he also broke Iqbal Qasim’s 37-year-old record for most five-wicket hauls by a Pakistani left-arm spinner.

With nine five-wicket hauls in his career so far, Nauman Ali now holds the record for the most five-wicket hauls in an innings by a Pakistani left-arm spinner.