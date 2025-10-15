Income Tax Deadline extended again until October 31

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced a further extension for the filing of Income Tax Returns for Tax Year 2025, pushing the deadline to October 31, 2025.

The decision was formalized through Circular No. 5 of 2025-26 IR-Operations, issued today, October 15, 2025, by the Inland Revenue wing of the FBR.

The new extension grants taxpayers an additional 16 days to complete their submissions. The deadline had previously been extended from the original date of September 30, 2025, to October 15, 2025, via Circular No. 4 of 2025-26 IR-Operations.

According to the circular, the new deadline was set “in view of the requests from various trade bodies and tax bar associations,” acknowledging the difficulties faced by taxpayers in meeting the earlier deadlines. The extension applies to all persons who were originally required to file their Income Tax Return for Tax Year 2025 by September 30, 2025.

The notification was issued by Sadaf Ihsan, Second Secretary IR-Operations, under the powers conferred upon the Board by Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Taxpayers are urged to utilize this final extension to ensure timely and accurate filing of their returns to avoid penalties and remain on the Active Taxpayer List (ATL).