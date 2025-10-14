Imf Forecasts Economic Growth For Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released its Outlook Report, giving a positive forecast for Pakistan’s economy.

According to the IMF, Pakistan’s GDP growth is projected at 3.5% in 2025 and 4.3% in 2026. Inflation is expected to remain high at 23.6% in 2025, easing to 14.3% in 2026.

The current account deficit is forecast to decline from 1.8% of GDP in 2025 to 1.3% in 2026, while unemployment is projected at 8.3% in 2025 and 7.3% in 2026.

The IMF noted that Pakistan remains a key oil-importing country and, despite signs of stabilization, continues to face inflationary challenges.