Digital solutions for food security and nutrition in Pakistan

By Hassan Arshad

Director Policy and Communications – foodpanda Pakistan

As the global community observes World Food Day under the theme “Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future,” we are called to confront a harsh reality of a world where food systems are fundamentally out of balance. Against the backdrop of global turbulence, from persistent food price inflation to the devastating impacts of climate change, the challenge of hunger persists. According to the SOFI report, globally an estimated 673 million people faced hunger in 2024.

Pakistan is no different, and unfortunately is confronted with significant challenges around malnutrition. While external shocks continue to exacerbate food insecurity, domestic challenges related to access to healthy and diverse diets remain equally critical. The country faces widespread nutritional deficiencies, for e.g. 41.3% of women of reproductive age are affected by anaemia. Concurrently, the prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as obesity and diabetes is increasing, underscoring that food security must extend beyond caloric sufficiency to encompass access to affordable and nutritious foods. Addressing these intersecting challenges requires harnessing technology and innovation to not only bridge the gap between surplus and scarcity, but also work collaboratively throughout the value chain to support development and intake of healthy foods.

To address the need for affordable nutrition and bridge the gap between scarcity and abundance, digital ecosystems become a powerful support. Platforms like foodpanda actively digitize the food value chain, not just for restaurants, but through services like pandamart for groceries, fresh produce, meat, and other essentials. This directly optimizes supply routes, ensuring customers have reliable access to diverse, nutritious foods. Staying true to the theme of “Hand in hand for a better future”, this approach builds systemic resilience and promotes better food by giving visibility to small, local businesses, including home-based entrepreneurs that specialize in healthy meal options. Using technology to support these businesses, digital platforms like foodpanda ensure the benefits of digitization are distributed widely, strengthening the overall agrifood system.

Economic empowerment is the fundamental step towards a better future. Transformation in the food chain and nutritional focus needs to go hand in hand with economic realities and financial viability to spur real growth. Online platforms have become vital sources of livelihood for many Pakistanis, offering opportunities to earn flexible income as micro entrepreneurs. At the same time, they empower countless small and medium businesses, connecting them to wider customer bases and transforming local eateries into successful digital ventures. This financial viability for local communities is deeply tied to the commitment to a better future.

Ultimately, achieving a food-secure Pakistan requires the Hand in Hand approach prescribed by this year’s theme. It demands collaboration between digital innovators, civil society, and government bodies to build resilient systems that withstand global shocks. By focusing relentlessly on empowerment, access, quality and efficient distribution, foodpanda is dedicated to being a transformational force for widespread positive change. We are committed to working together until the vision of a ‘meal for every table’ is not just an aspiration, but a permanent reality for every family in Pakistan.