Dozens killed as Pakistan conducts precision Strikes on Taliban in Kandahar, Kabul

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s military launched a series of highly precise strikes in Afghanistan’s Kandahar and Kabul, targeting Afghan Taliban hideouts and key leadership. Battalion Number 4 and Border Brigade Number 6 of the Taliban were completely destroyed, with dozens of militants, including foreign operatives, killed.

Officials said all strikes were “meticulously planned” to avoid civilian casualties, showcasing Pakistan’s full retaliatory capabilities. Kabul operations struck the center of Fitna al-Hindustan, Pakistan’s designated terrorist network, further escalating tensions between the two neighbors.

Quite Significant — #Pakistan conducts precision strikes on TTP hideout in Kabul following Afghan Taliban Regime's provocation. https://t.co/fLHR5euLrw pic.twitter.com/EeANuSGTuh — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) October 15, 2025

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Pakistani forces repelled a bold Taliban attack along the Balochistan border, killing 15–20 militants. The weekend clashes mark the third major border confrontation in just a week, with Pakistani forces suffering 23 fatalities and 29 injuries, while intelligence suggests over 200 Taliban fighters neutralized.

Afghanistan called its attacks “retaliatory,” accusing Pakistan of previous air strikes, which Islamabad neither confirmed nor denied. Pakistan, however, reaffirmed its right to self-defense and demanded that Kabul stop militants from using its soil as a base for attacks.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that with relations at a complete stalemate, hostilities could flare up at any moment, signaling a dangerous escalation along the already volatile border.