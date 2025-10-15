Pakistani forces kill 15-20 Afghan Taliban in Balochistan border clash

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan forces have killed 15-20 Afghan Taliban as they successfully thwarted cowardly attack at four locations in Spin Boldak area of Balochistan.

Unfortunately the attack was orchestrated through divided villages in the area, with no regard for civil population, the ISPR said.

“The Afghan Taliban also destroyed Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate on their side that clearly displays the mindset with regards to mutual trade and easement rights of the divided tribes,” read the official statement.

“While repulsing the attack, 15-20 Afghan Taliban have been killed and many injured. The situation is still developing. There are reports of further build up in staging points of Fitna Al Khwarij and Afghan Taliban.”

The ISPR said the attack in Spin Boldak was not an isolated event as on night 14/15 October, Afghan Taliban and “Fitna Al Khwarij” tried to attack Pakistani border posts in Kurram Sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“These attacks were effectively repulsed causing heavy losses to Afghan Posts. Eight posts including six tanks were destroyed in the effective yet proportionate response of Pakistani troops. 25-30 Afghan Taliban and Fitna Al Khwarij fighters were suspected to have been killed,” ISPR said.

The insinuations that the attack was initiated by Pakistan, are outrageous and blatant lies, just like the claims of capturing Pakistani posts or equipment. The propaganda of Taliban regime can be debunked with basic fact checks.

“The Armed Forces stand resolute and fully prepared to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan. All acts of aggression against Pakistan will be responded to with full force.”