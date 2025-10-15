Pakistan, Afghan Taliban agree to 48-Hour ceasefire amid border clashes

ISLAMABAD – Tensions soared between Pakistan and Afghan Taliban as the Pakistan Army launched precision strikes deep into Kandahar, destroying key Taliban strongholds and killing dozens of militants and foreign operatives.

In a dramatic turn, both sides have agreed to a temporary 48-hour ceasefire starting Wednesday evening.

Security sources say the strikes have left the Taliban “in panic,” forcing the group to spread false claims online, including a fabricated video suggesting they captured a Pakistani tank, which officials confirmed actually belongs to the Taliban.

Pakistan’s military emphasized its readiness to respond to any aggression, asserting that the nation’s borders remain fully defended. During the ceasefire, officials say dialogue will continue in hopes of a “positive and sustainable” resolution, but show of force has already sent a strong message to the Taliban leadership.