Nepra raises power tariff under monthly adjustment

ISLAMABAD – Electricity prices have been increased nationwide, including Karachi, under the monthly adjustment. NEPRA has issued a notification approving an increase of 8 paisa per unit.

According to the NEPRA notification, the hike has been made under the monthly adjustment for August 2025, and as per government policy guidelines, it will also apply to K-Electric consumers.

The notification stated that the additional charges will be collected in the October bills.

It is worth mentioning that the CPPA had requested a 19 paisa per unit increase for August’s adjustment.