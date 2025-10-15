750 Prize Bond October Draw 2025 – Prize Winners List

MUZAFFARABAD — National Savings Division AJK office held the last draw of the Rs 750 Prize Bond today on 15 October 2025. Thousands of hopeful participants waited eagerly to see if their bond numbers had struck it lucky.
The grand prize of this draw has been won by bond number 797063, instantly turning the holder into a winner of a significant cash prize. Meanwhile, three second prize winners emerged, with bond numbers 118702 290665 668206 taking home generous rewards.
750 Prize Bond Draw
|First Prize Winner
|797063
|Second Prize Winners
|118702 290665 668206
The complete list shared by Directorate of National Savings will be available to download here soon.
750 Prize Bond Winners
|Prize Category
|Amount
|Winners
|First Prize
|1,500,000
|1
|Second Prize
|500,000
|3
|Third Prize
|9,300
|1,696
Prize Bond Schedule
|Bond Price
|Draw Date
|750 Rs.
|15 January 2025
|1500 Rs.
|17 February 2025
|100 Rs.
|17 February 2025
|40000 Rs.
|10 March 2025
|25000 Rs.
|10 March 2025
|200 Rs.
|17 March 2025
|750 Rs.
|15 April 2025
|1500 Rs.
|15 May 2025
|100 Rs.
|15 May 2025
|4000 Rs.
|10 June 2025
|25000 Rs.
|10 June 2025
|200 Rs.
|16 June 2025
|750 Rs.
|15 July 2025
|1500 Rs.
|15 August 2025
|100 Rs.
|15 August 2025
|40000 Rs.
|10 September 2025
|25000 Rs.
|10 September 2025
|200 Rs.
|15 September 2025
|750 Rs.
|15 October 2025
|1500 Rs.
|17 November 2025
|100 Rs.
|17 November 2025
|40000 Rs.
|10 December 2025
|25000 Rs.
|10 December 2025
|200 Rs.
|15 December 2025