750 Prize Bond October Draw 2025 – Prize Winners List

MUZAFFARABAD — National Savings Division AJK office held the last draw of the Rs 750 Prize Bond today on 15 October 2025. Thousands of hopeful participants waited eagerly to see if their bond numbers had struck it lucky.

The grand prize of this draw has been won by bond number 797063, instantly turning the holder into a winner of a significant cash prize. Meanwhile, three second prize winners emerged, with bond numbers 118702 290665 668206 taking home generous rewards.

The complete list shared by Directorate of National Savings will be available to download here soon.

