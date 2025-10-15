Latest

750 Prize Bond October Draw 2025 – Prize Winners List

By News Desk
10:11 am | Oct 15, 2025
750 Prize Bond October Draw 2025 Prize Winners List

MUZAFFARABAD — National Savings Division AJK office held the last draw of the Rs 750 Prize Bond today on 15 October 2025. Thousands of hopeful participants waited eagerly to see if their bond numbers had struck it lucky.

The grand prize of this draw has been won by bond number 797063, instantly turning the holder into a winner of a significant cash prize. Meanwhile, three second prize winners emerged, with bond numbers 118702  290665  668206  taking home generous rewards.

750 Prize Bond Draw

First Prize Winner 797063
Second Prize Winners 118702  290665  668206  

The complete list shared by Directorate of National Savings will be available to download here soon.

750 Prize Bond Winners

Prize Category Amount  Winners
First Prize 1,500,000 1
Second Prize 500,000 3
Third Prize 9,300 1,696

Prize Bond Schedule

Bond Price Draw Date
750 Rs. 15 January 2025
1500 Rs. 17 February 2025
100 Rs. 17 February 2025
40000 Rs. 10 March 2025
25000 Rs. 10 March 2025
200 Rs. 17 March 2025
750 Rs. 15 April 2025
1500 Rs. 15 May 2025
100 Rs. 15 May 2025
4000 Rs. 10 June 2025
25000 Rs. 10 June 2025
200 Rs. 16 June 2025
750 Rs. 15 July 2025
1500 Rs. 15 August 2025
100 Rs. 15 August 2025
40000 Rs. 10 September 2025
25000 Rs. 10 September 2025
200 Rs. 15 September 2025
750 Rs. 15 October 2025
1500 Rs. 17 November 2025
100 Rs. 17 November 2025
40000 Rs. 10 December 2025
25000 Rs. 10 December 2025
200 Rs. 15 December 2025

 

