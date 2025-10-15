Per tola Gold Price in Pakistan – Gold Rates Today – 15 October 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold fever gripped Pakistan once again as the precious metal soared by a massive Rs 6,000 in a single day, pushing 24-carat gold to an unprecedented Rs 445,000 per tola. The surge has stunned investors and buyers alike, reigniting the gold rush across the country.

According to the latest market updates, 22-carat gold now trades at Rs 407,916 per tola, while 21-carat gold stands at Rs 389,375 per tola.

Gold Price Update

Metal Weight Price Gold 24-carat per tola 445,000 Gold 22-carat per tola 407,916 Gold 21-carat per tola 389,375 Silver 10 grams 6,300

Silver, however, remains calm amid the chaos, holding steady at Rs 6,300 for 10 grams.

In the international market, gold prices also witnessed a powerful rally — jumping $33 per ounce to reach a new peak of $4,109. Analysts link this dramatic climb to growing economic uncertainty, inflation fears, and a global flight toward safe-haven assets.

Market analysts are urging investors to stay alert as prices may continue their roller-coaster ride. “The next few days could be crucial, gold may either stabilize or break another record,” one trader commented.