Latest

Gold & Silver

Per tola Gold Price in Pakistan – Gold Rates Today – 15 October 2025

By News Desk
8:42 am | Oct 15, 2025
Gold Price Increases By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold fever gripped Pakistan once again as the precious metal soared by a massive Rs 6,000 in a single day, pushing 24-carat gold to an unprecedented Rs 445,000 per tola. The surge has stunned investors and buyers alike, reigniting the gold rush across the country.

According to the latest market updates, 22-carat gold now trades at Rs 407,916 per tola, while 21-carat gold stands at Rs 389,375 per tola.

Gold Price Update

Metal Weight Price
Gold 24-carat per tola 445,000
Gold 22-carat per tola 407,916
Gold 21-carat per tola 389,375
Silver 10 grams 6,300

Silver, however, remains calm amid the chaos, holding steady at Rs 6,300 for 10 grams.

In the international market, gold prices also witnessed a powerful rally — jumping $33 per ounce to reach a new peak of $4,109. Analysts link this dramatic climb to growing economic uncertainty, inflation fears, and a global flight toward safe-haven assets.

Market analysts are urging investors to stay alert as prices may continue their roller-coaster ride. “The next few days could be crucial, gold may either stabilize or break another record,” one trader commented.

 

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now