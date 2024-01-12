Who is T20 debutant Abbas Afridi?

Pakistani cricketer Abbas Afridi made their debut for in the first T20 match against New Zealand in Auckland today.
Abbas Afridi is the nephew of Pakistan's former fast bowler and current bowling coach Umar Gul and the uncle presented the green cap to the pacer.
Umar Gul said that this is a moment of pride for him and his family. He advised Abbas Afridi to keep the name of Star and Pakistan always high, every cricketer wishes for it because it's an honor to play for the star in the green cap, to try to maintain the same performance as he performed at the domestic level.
After receiving the green cap, Abbas Afridi said that it is an honor for him to play for Pakistan, every player wishes to play for his country, it was my dream to play for Pakistan and that day has come.
He said that he also wanted to take the green cap from his uncle and bowl like him for Pakistan.
Abbas Afridi receives his T20I debut cap from @mdk_gul 🧢🙌 #NZvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/B3Ta6dp2LA— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 12, 2024
On the other hand, spin coach Saeed Ajmal presented the cap to spinner Osama Mir. On this occasion, Osama Mir said that it was an honor for him to play for the Pakistan team. It was a dream for him to play for the Pakistan team. Green cap from Saeed Ajmal. I have taken it, I will try to perform for the Pakistan team like Saeed Ajmal.
Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Friday, US dollar was quoted at 280.5 for buying and 283.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.21
|756.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.5
|210.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.21
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.64
|738.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.38
|332.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold prices saw positive trend in the local market on Friday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,790.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,849, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,675 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,150.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Karachi
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Quetta
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Attock
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Multan
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
