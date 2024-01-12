Who is T20 debutant Abbas Afridi?

Pakistani cricketer Abbas Afridi made their debut for in the first T20 match against New Zealand in Auckland today.

Abbas Afridi is the nephew of Pakistan's former fast bowler and current bowling coach Umar Gul and the uncle presented the green cap to the pacer.

Umar Gul said that this is a moment of pride for him and his family. He advised Abbas Afridi to keep the name of Star and Pakistan always high, every cricketer wishes for it because it's an honor to play for the star in the green cap, to try to maintain the same performance as he performed at the domestic level.

After receiving the green cap, Abbas Afridi said that it is an honor for him to play for Pakistan, every player wishes to play for his country, it was my dream to play for Pakistan and that day has come.

He said that he also wanted to take the green cap from his uncle and bowl like him for Pakistan.

On the other hand, spin coach Saeed Ajmal presented the cap to spinner Osama Mir. On this occasion, Osama Mir said that it was an honor for him to play for the Pakistan team. It was a dream for him to play for the Pakistan team. Green cap from Saeed Ajmal. I have taken it, I will try to perform for the Pakistan team like Saeed Ajmal.