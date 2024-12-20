Polio vaccination team attacked in Karachi’s Korangi district

A polio vaccination team in Karachi’s Korangi district was assaulted by a family refusing to immunize their children, marking yet another incident of violence against health workers striving to eradicate polio in Pakistan.

The attack occurred during a door-to-door vaccination drive in the locality. According to the police, members of the family, including both men and women, physically attacked the polio workers, injuring two of them. Two accompanying police personnel were also hurt in the altercation, with the attackers reportedly using sticks and snatching the workers’ mobile phones.

Police reinforcements arrived promptly, leading to the arrest of six individuals involved in the assault, including four women. The arrested suspects were identified as Samina, Mahjabeen, Amna, Iqra, Imran, and Sufiyan. All injured workers and officials were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Surge in Polio Cases

This year has seen a significant rise in polio cases in Pakistan, with 64 reported cases compared to just six in 2023. The latest case was recorded in Sindh, underscoring the urgency of vaccination campaigns in the region. Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only two countries in the world where polio is endemic.

The federal government recently launched a nationwide four-day polio immunization campaign targeting 143 districts, with over 400,000 workers aiming to vaccinate more than 45 million children under the age of five. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealed to parents across the country to cooperate with the campaign, emphasizing the importance of vaccination to protect children from this preventable disease.

Risks Faced by Polio Workers

Polio workers in Pakistan often face life-threatening risks, including targeted violence. Over the years, scores of health workers and their security escorts have been killed during such campaigns. Despite these challenges, vaccination teams continue their efforts to protect children and eliminate polio from the country.

Polio, a highly infectious disease, can lead to paralysis or even death. However, it is preventable with just a few drops of the oral vaccine. Incidents like the one in Korangi highlight the social and cultural hurdles that health workers must overcome to achieve a polio-free Pakistan.