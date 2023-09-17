Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 assures she won't "wear bikini" nor bring shame to the country

“For the first time, someone from Pakistan will be representing the Miss Universe pageant. There is a huge responsibility on me and of course the pressure, but I will not do anything that will bring any shame,” the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 says in the face of all the criticism coming from clerics and caretaker government.
This 24-year-old Erica Robin is a model and has been selected to represent Pakistan for the Miss Universe pageant to take place later this year.
Although beauty pageants are common, this time a Pakistan woman is going to participate, an instance which is being praised and criticized simultaneously.
Erika Robin says that it is an honor for her to attend the November 18 competition in El Salvador, where women from 90 countries are participating.
Speaking to media outlets, the model assured that she “won't wear a bikini for the competition nor let down the nation through her actions” while she participates in the coveted competition.
“Pageant swimwear is supposed to be a fun way for models to showcase their physique, confidence, and personality to the judges during the competition,” Pageant Planet suggested.
On winning the title, Robin expressed her immense gratitude on becoming “the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan” and invited the audience to “try the most sumptuous Pakistani cuisines, and explore the lush green lands on the country.
“I am honored and humbled to be the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan and I want to highlight the beauty of Pakistan,” Robin stated.
“We have a beautiful culture that the media is not talking about, Pakistani people are very generous, kind and hospitable,” the winner said about the media and people.
“On top of that, I would like to invite everyone to visit my country and try the most sumptuous Pakistani cuisines and explore our enchanting nature, our snow-capped mountains, our greeneries and our progressive landscapes” Robin said in an Instagram statement.
The Miss Universe pageant is held annually by the United States and Thailand, with an estimated annual budget of $100 million.
This institution was founded on June 28, 1952. Every year, women from all over the world participate in this competition based on their beauty, intelligence, professional life, social work, which has no boundaries of color, caste, language, religion and culture.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 17, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.