Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 assures she won't "wear bikini" nor bring shame to the country

“For the first time, someone from Pakistan will be representing the Miss Universe pageant. There is a huge responsibility on me and of course the pressure, but I will not do anything that will bring any shame,” the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 says in the face of all the criticism coming from clerics and caretaker government.

This 24-year-old Erica Robin is a model and has been selected to represent Pakistan for the Miss Universe pageant to take place later this year.

Although beauty pageants are common, this time a Pakistan woman is going to participate, an instance which is being praised and criticized simultaneously.

Erika Robin says that it is an honor for her to attend the November 18 competition in El Salvador, where women from 90 countries are participating.

Speaking to media outlets, the model assured that she “won't wear a bikini for the competition nor let down the nation through her actions” while she participates in the coveted competition.

“Pageant swimwear is supposed to be a fun way for models to showcase their physique, confidence, and personality to the judges during the competition,” Pageant Planet suggested.

On winning the title, Robin expressed her immense gratitude on becoming “the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan” and invited the audience to “try the most sumptuous Pakistani cuisines, and explore the lush green lands on the country.

“I am honored and humbled to be the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan and I want to highlight the beauty of Pakistan,” Robin stated.

“We have a beautiful culture that the media is not talking about, Pakistani people are very generous, kind and hospitable,” the winner said about the media and people.

“On top of that, I would like to invite everyone to visit my country and try the most sumptuous Pakistani cuisines and explore our enchanting nature, our snow-capped mountains, our greeneries and our progressive landscapes” Robin said in an Instagram statement.

The Miss Universe pageant is held annually by the United States and Thailand, with an estimated annual budget of $100 million.

This institution was founded on June 28, 1952. Every year, women from all over the world participate in this competition based on their beauty, intelligence, professional life, social work, which has no boundaries of color, caste, language, religion and culture.