Is UAE Transit Visa extendable? Here's what Immigration Authority says

DUBAI - The immigration authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have clarified the issue related to the extension of transit visas.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has elaborated that both types of transit visas are not extendable or renewable.

The government of UAE issues two types of transit visas: one is for 48 hours, which is free of charge, while the second category of visa is for 96 hours and costs Dhs50 only.

The transit visas are sponsored only by the UAE-based airlines and must be processed and approved before entering the emirate.

In order to secure the transit visa, the applicants must have a passport or travel document with a minimum validity of three months, a photo against a white background and an onward ticket booking to a 3rd destination, other than the one the traveler is coming from.

For the transit visa, the official website of the ICP (https://smartservices.icp.gov.ae) or the smart application (ICAUAE), should be navigated.

After filling in the requisite details, and attaching documents required, an entry permit will be sent by e-mail if the visa is approved.

On the other hand, to get a transit visa for 96 hours, the applicants must have a passport or travel document with a minimum validity of six months, present a photo against a white background and an onward ticket booking to a 3rd destination, other than the one they are coming from.

The authority has also clarified that no fees or additional amounts can be imposed by any federal, local, or private entity and that a departure fee of Dhs30 is taken from every passenger passing through the UAE’s airports.