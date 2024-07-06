New Zealand relaxes work visa rules for international student's family

AUCKLAND - The government of New Zealand has relaxed the requirements for spouses of international students to work in the country.

The authorities have revised the immigration policies aimed at enhancing opportunities for partners of international students enrolled in specific higher education programs to obtain work visas.

The changes are designed to attract more and more students and their families by simplifying the criteria for work eligibility.

According to the updated guidelines, spouses of students enrolled in specified higher education programs, particularly those aligned with New Zealand's Green List occupations, now qualify for work visas.

This policy applies to partners of students pursuing Level 7 or 8 qualifications, such as graduate certificates, graduate diplomas, Bachelor's degrees, postgraduate certificates, postgraduate diplomas, and Bachelor's Honours degrees.

As far as the Green List is concerned, the list highlights occupations in high demand throughout New Zealand. Partners of students enrolled in these designated qualifications may benefit from a speedy pathway to residency, potentially securing permanent residence either immediately or after two years of employment in their qualified fields.

Under the updated rules, partners of students can now apply for a 'Partner of a Student Work Visa' allowing them to work and support the family. The biggest advantage of the revised rules is that the work visa grants open conditions and does not require a pre-existing job offer in New Zealand.

Another benefit of the changes is that spouses holding the newly approved work visas can also assist their school-aged dependent children by enabling them to apply for a Dependent Child Student Visa. This provision categorizes these children as domestic students, ensuring they are not required to pay international tuition fees while attending school in New Zealand.