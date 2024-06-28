Search

Immigration

Japan deports visa violators in huge numbers, fresh data reveals

Web Desk
03:57 PM | 28 Jun, 2024
Japan deports visa violators in huge numbers, fresh data reveals

TOKYO - Japan witnessed a significant surge in deportations of immigration law violators, with numbers rising by more than 65% in 2023.

The deportations come as the country relaxed COVID-19 border restrictions but the data issued on Friday by the Immigration Services Agency was shocking.

The statistics reveal that deportations soared to 8,024 individuals in 2023 up from 4,795 recorded in 2022. Meanwhile, the total number of foreign nationals undergoing deportation procedures nearly doubled to 18,198 in 2023, up from 10,300 the previous year.

Deportation proceedings in Japan are triggered as a result of two forms of violations. In the first case,  overstayers and other violators of immigration laws typically face deportation and detention until their departure under specific conditions, barring them from reentering Japan for at least five years.

In the other case, individuals who voluntarily report to immigration authorities with the intention to leave Japan receive less severe departure orders, avoiding detention and becoming eligible to reenter after one year.

Out of the 18,198 individuals undergoing deportation procedures in 2023, 9,197 received these less strict departure orders from the authorities. The government also provisionally released 2,929 individuals by the end of 2023 based on humanitarian considerations.

The individuals subjected to deportation procedures hailed from 95 countries and regions, with Vietnamese nationals comprising the largest group at 38.2%, totaling 6,953 people. They were followed by nationals from Thailand (3,171) and China (2,059), Japan Times reported.

The majority of violations involved overstaying (16,949 individuals), while 340 individuals illegally entered Japan and 175 engaged in activities not permitted by their visa conditions.

In terms of violation, unlawful employment constituted the most prevalent violation, with 12,384 individuals identified, accounting for 68.1% of the total.

Region-wise, Kanto recorded the highest number of illegal workers at 8,983, representing 72.5% of the total, followed by Chubu with 1,662 individuals, primarily in Aichi Prefecture. Ibaraki Prefecture reported the highest number of illegal workers among prefectures at 2,748.

Although the country is strict in terms of punishing visa violators, it still needs a supply of foreign workers to keep its economy and businesses afloat.

Japan's foreign population hit a new high of over 3.4 million in 2023, while the number of Japanese citizens fell by 595,000 people from a year earlier to 124,352,000 as of Oct 1, declining for the 13th straight year.

Japan's birth crisis has skyrocketed in recent years, triggering the government to launch an official dating app to help people get married and start families. The decision was taken after the country witnessed record-low birth and marriage rates. The latest data released by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare showed Japan only recorded 727,277 births last year.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

05:42 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

UAE increases visa fees for Pakistani travelers: Details Inside

03:57 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Japan deports visa violators in huge numbers, fresh data reveals

03:20 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

E-arrival form made mandatory for entering Cambodia: Here are the ...

02:57 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

South Korea extends issuance of e-visas for these Asian countries

07:49 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Nigerians banned from getting visa privileges by 3 countries

07:29 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Uzbekistan signs visa free agreement with this Muslim country

Immigration

03:26 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

'World's Best Airline' rankings revealed and here's the winner

09:46 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

India announces visa-free entry for citizens from this country: ...

09:23 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Germany's new citizenship reforms set to take effect: Here's what ...

08:23 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Kuwait ends ban against hiring foreign workers from this country

03:42 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Portugal extends validity of immigration related documents: Details ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:42 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

UAE increases visa fees for Pakistani travelers: Details Inside

Gold & Silver

04:36 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Gold maintains upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 28, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro’s buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 74.9 and selling rate at 75.7 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73, and selling rate at 73.8.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: