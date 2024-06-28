Gold maintains upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold registered further gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday in line with rising global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs700 to settle at Rs241,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs600 to reach Rs207,219.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity surged by $22 to settle at $2,326 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs2,850 per tola.

A day earlier, gold broke its losing streak after suffering losses in previous two consecutive sessions in domestic market of Pakistan.

On June 27, per tola gold price increased by Rs400 to settle at Rs241,000. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold saw an increase of Rs343 to close at Rs206,619.