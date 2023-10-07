Four more ‘beggars’ disguised as Umrah pilgrims arrested in Lahore

LAHORE - In another operation, the Federal Investigation Agency's Anti-Human Trafficking and Smuggling wing intercepted a group of suspected beggars at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Friday.
The individuals were reportedly attempting to travel to Saudi Arabia, disguising their intentions under the guise of the Umrah pilgrimage. The operation is part of a recent series of similar incidents, drawing concern over Pakistan's image on the global stage.
In the latest episode, two men and two women were identified, offloaded, and subsequently handed over to the police by FIA immigration officers for further investigations.
Interestingly, the alleged beggars admitted that they had previously traveled to Iran and Iraq for begging purposes, confessing the involvement of Pakistani travel agents who facilitated their journeys.
As part of the plans, these agents would strategically place the beggars in densely populated regions of Saudi Arabia to maximize their earnings, with half of the proceeds going to the agents.
According to the FIA spokesperson, cases have been registered against both the accused and the agents, and further investigations are underway.
In a similar operation conducted last week, a group including children and women was thwarted from departing for Saudi Arabia under the pretext of an Umrah pilgrimage, raising concerns about exploiting religious sentiments for illicit activities.
The operation revealed an alarming pattern of exploitation by an agent named Nuro. Amongst the arrested, all hailed from Kassowal town in Punjab's Chichawatni tehsil, Sahiwal district.
The severity of the matter could be gauged from the fact that even the lawmakers were told about the episode. In a recent Senate discussion, it was revealed that a significant 90% of professional beggars apprehended in Middle Eastern nations originate from Pakistan.
The Standing Committee of Overseas Pakistanis was also informed that Pakistani nationals have been disproportionately involved in petty crimes, including pickpocketing, around the revered Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia, Express Tribune reported.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 7, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.2
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs191,800 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,440.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Karachi
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Islamabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Peshawar
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Quetta
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Sialkot
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Attock
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Gujranwala
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Jehlum
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Multan
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Gujrat
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Nawabshah
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Chakwal
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Hyderabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Nowshehra
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Sargodha
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Faisalabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Mirpur
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.