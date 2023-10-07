Search

Immigration

Four more ‘beggars’ disguised as Umrah pilgrims arrested in Lahore

Web Desk
06:47 PM | 7 Oct, 2023
Four more 'beggars' disguised as Umrah pilgrims arrested in Lahore

LAHORE - In another operation, the Federal Investigation Agency's Anti-Human Trafficking and Smuggling wing intercepted a group of suspected beggars at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Friday.

The individuals were reportedly attempting to travel to Saudi Arabia, disguising their intentions under the guise of the Umrah pilgrimage. The operation is part of a recent series of similar incidents, drawing concern over Pakistan's image on the global stage.

In the latest episode, two men and two women were identified, offloaded, and subsequently handed over to the police by FIA immigration officers for further investigations.

Interestingly, the alleged beggars admitted that they had previously traveled to Iran and Iraq for begging purposes, confessing the involvement of Pakistani travel agents who facilitated their journeys.

As part of the plans, these agents would strategically place the beggars in densely populated regions of Saudi Arabia to maximize their earnings, with half of the proceeds going to the agents.

According to the FIA spokesperson, cases have been registered against both the accused and the agents, and further investigations are underway.

In a similar operation conducted last week, a group including children and women was thwarted from departing for Saudi Arabia under the pretext of an Umrah pilgrimage, raising concerns about exploiting religious sentiments for illicit activities.

The operation revealed an alarming pattern of exploitation by an agent named Nuro. Amongst the arrested, all hailed from Kassowal town in Punjab's Chichawatni tehsil, Sahiwal district.

 The severity of the matter could be gauged from the fact that even the lawmakers were told about the episode. In a recent Senate discussion, it was revealed that a significant 90% of professional beggars apprehended in Middle Eastern nations originate from Pakistan.

The Standing Committee of Overseas Pakistanis was also informed that Pakistani nationals have been disproportionately involved in petty crimes, including pickpocketing, around the revered Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia, Express Tribune reported.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

