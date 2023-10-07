Hiba Qadir raises eyebrows with revealing saree at Lux Style Awards

In the blink of an eye, Hiba Bukhari has skyrocketed to stardom, gracing our screens with her exceptional talent and versatility. She's currently dominating the drama scene with her impressive performances, leaving everyone awestruck.

Her latest venture Jhok Sarkar, is setting the ratings charts on fire, reaffirming her status as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment world.

On Friday night, the entire Lollywood walked in at the Lux Style Awards 2023, and celebs posed on the red carpet, looking simply stunning. The Fitoor diva didn't just make an entrance; she made a jaw-dropping statement. Wrapped in a Rashmi Kumari saree, she exuded elegance and confidence, like a radiant star.

What truly caught everyone's attention was her bold choice – a revealing blouse that marked a bold departure from her usually demure style. It was a daring move, and she pulled it off with aplomb. To complement her avant-garde ensemble, she adorned herself with sparkling silver jewelry, adding a touch of glamour that left onlookers mesmerized.

But it wasn't just her attire; her makeup was a work of art. Soft and radiant, it enhanced her features without overpowering her natural beauty. Her flowing tresses added to the overall enchantment, creating a look that was nothing short of a fashion masterpiece.

Yet, the Internet, ever quick to voice its opinions, had mixed reactions to her avant-garde saree. Criticisms and compliments clashed in the virtual world as netizens debated the diva's style at the LSAs with some calling her chic while others deemed the outfit "cheap" and "vulgar"

On the work front, Bukhari was recently seen in Inteha e Ishq, Berukhi, Meray Humnasheen, Pehchaan and Ishq Nahin Aasan.