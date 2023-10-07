Saba Qamar shines bright as Best Female Film Actor at LSA 2023

Yesterday, the star-studded extravaganza unfolded at the Expo Centre Karachi, where the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry gathered to celebrate excellence.

The event was nothing short of spectacular, with Saba Qamar, Fahad Mustafa, Ahmed Ali Butt, and Durefishan Saleem taking the reins as our fabulous hosts, ensuring a night to remember. The audience was treated to a dazzling display of talent and style, and many of their favourite celebrities left with coveted silver statuettes.

One such luminary was the incomparable Saba Qamar. Renowned for her versatility and radiant presence both on screen and on the fashion runways, the 'Fraud' actress has firmly established herself as one of the industry's most sought-after stars.

She proudly clinched the title of Best Film Actor of the Year (Female) for Saramad Khoosat's cinematic masterpiece "Kamli".

The movie follows the story of a young girl named Hina who spends eight years waiting for her husband. Hina resides with her sister-in-law and spends her days modelling for Zeenat, who is in a loveless marriage with Malik Sahab and struggling with alcoholism.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-07/1696675884-7513.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-07/1696675887-9450.mp4

On the work front, Qamar was recently seen in Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, Gunah, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam. She will next be seen in Serial Killer.