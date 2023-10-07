From Yumna Zaidi to Bilal Abbas Khan: Here's all the winners of LSA 2023

The 2023 Lux Style Awards dazzled the Expo Centre Karachi with its trademark glamour and glitz. This star-studded extravaganza was expertly helmed by the dynamic quartet of hosts: Saba Qamar, Fahad Mustafa, Ahmed Ali Butt, and Durefishan Saleem. The evening saw numerous fan favorites clutching the coveted silver statuettes.
As tradition dictates, this year's awards ceremony celebrated outstanding achievements in fashion, television, music, and film, featuring a galaxy of A-list celebrities gracing the red carpet. The evening's highlights included a heartfelt tribute to the '90s icon Reema Khan, who received the Youngest Lifetime Achievement Award from the talented Saba Qamar. Additionally, Marina Khan was honored with the prestigious Lux Changemaker's Award.
Yumna Zaidi stole the spotlight by clinching two well-deserved trophies, securing her status as the most awarded female actor in the TV category at the LSAs.
The red carpet was a star-studded affair, with luminaries like Saba Qamar, Fahad Mustafa, Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza, Aima Baig, Shae Gill, Sarwat Gilani, Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane, Yasir Hussain, Ali Xeeshan, filmmaker Nadeem Baig, Sarmad Khoosat, the Joyland team, Sunita Marshall, Hina Bayat Khwaja, Ali Zafar, Faisal Kapadia, and many others. They engaged in lively exchanges with the evening's hosts, Faizan Haque, Anoushey Ashraf, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, and Mariyam Nafees.
The 22nd LSAs also spotlighted emerging talent, recognizing fresh faces alongside industry veterans. Here is the complete list of winners across various categories:
FASHION
CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Emerging Talent of the Year: Abeer Asad
Fashion Model of the Year (Male/Female): Maha Tahirani
Fashion Forward Brand of the Year: Hussain Rehar
Fashion Photographer/ Videographer of the Year: Aleena Naqvi
Fashion Hair and Make-up Artist of the Year: Sunil Nawab
Fashion Stylist of the Year : Tabesh Khoja
Most Stylish Musician of the Year: Meesha Shafi
FILM
VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Film of the Year: Kamli
Best Film Actor of the Year : Feroze Khan - Tich Button
Best Film Actor of the Year Female: Saba Qamar - Kamli
Film Playback Song of the Year: Peela Rung - Parde Mein Rehne Do
CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Best Film Director of the Year: Sarmad Sultan Khoosat – Kamli
Best Film of the Year: Quaid E Azam Zindabad
MUSIC
VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Singer of the Year: Ali Sethi - Pasoori
Song of the Year: Kahani Suno - Kaifi Khalil
Most Streamed Song of the Year: Pasoori - Ali Sethi and Shae Gill
CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Music Producer of the Year: Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi - Pasoori
TELEVISION
VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Best TV Play: Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi
Best TV Long Serial: Betiyaan
Best TV Actor (Male): Arsalan Naseer – Paristan
Best TV Actor: Yumna Zaidi – Bakhtawar
Best Original Soundtrack: Mere Humsafar
CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Best Emerging Talent: Dananeer Mobeen – Sinf-e-Aahan
Best Ensemble Play: Sinf-e-Aahan
Best TV Actor (Male): Bilal Abbas Khan - Dobara
Best TV Actor (Female): Yumna Zaidi – Bakhtwar
Best TV Director: Saife Hasan – Sang-e-Mah
Best TV Play Writer: Mustafa Afridi – Sang-e-Mah
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 7, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.2
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs191,800 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,440.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Karachi
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Islamabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Peshawar
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Quetta
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Sialkot
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Attock
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Gujranwala
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Jehlum
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Multan
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Gujrat
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Nawabshah
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Chakwal
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Hyderabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Nowshehra
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Sargodha
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Faisalabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Mirpur
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
