From Yumna Zaidi to Bilal Abbas Khan: Here's all the winners of LSA 2023

The 2023 Lux Style Awards dazzled the Expo Centre Karachi with its trademark glamour and glitz. This star-studded extravaganza was expertly helmed by the dynamic quartet of hosts: Saba Qamar, Fahad Mustafa, Ahmed Ali Butt, and Durefishan Saleem. The evening saw numerous fan favorites clutching the coveted silver statuettes.

As tradition dictates, this year's awards ceremony celebrated outstanding achievements in fashion, television, music, and film, featuring a galaxy of A-list celebrities gracing the red carpet. The evening's highlights included a heartfelt tribute to the '90s icon Reema Khan, who received the Youngest Lifetime Achievement Award from the talented Saba Qamar. Additionally, Marina Khan was honored with the prestigious Lux Changemaker's Award.

Yumna Zaidi stole the spotlight by clinching two well-deserved trophies, securing her status as the most awarded female actor in the TV category at the LSAs.

The red carpet was a star-studded affair, with luminaries like Saba Qamar, Fahad Mustafa, Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza, Aima Baig, Shae Gill, Sarwat Gilani, Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane, Yasir Hussain, Ali Xeeshan, filmmaker Nadeem Baig, Sarmad Khoosat, the Joyland team, Sunita Marshall, Hina Bayat Khwaja, Ali Zafar, Faisal Kapadia, and many others. They engaged in lively exchanges with the evening's hosts, Faizan Haque, Anoushey Ashraf, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, and Mariyam Nafees.

The 22nd LSAs also spotlighted emerging talent, recognizing fresh faces alongside industry veterans. Here is the complete list of winners across various categories:

FASHION

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Emerging Talent of the Year: Abeer Asad

Fashion Model of the Year (Male/Female): Maha Tahirani

Fashion Forward Brand of the Year: Hussain Rehar

Fashion Photographer/ Videographer of the Year: Aleena Naqvi

Fashion Hair and Make-up Artist of the Year: Sunil Nawab

Fashion Stylist of the Year : Tabesh Khoja

Most Stylish Musician of the Year: Meesha Shafi

FILM

VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Film of the Year: Kamli

Best Film Actor of the Year : Feroze Khan - Tich Button

Best Film Actor of the Year Female: Saba Qamar - Kamli

Film Playback Song of the Year: Peela Rung - Parde Mein Rehne Do

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Best Film Director of the Year: Sarmad Sultan Khoosat – Kamli

Best Film of the Year: Quaid E Azam Zindabad

MUSIC

VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Singer of the Year: Ali Sethi - Pasoori

Song of the Year: Kahani Suno - Kaifi Khalil

Most Streamed Song of the Year: Pasoori - Ali Sethi and Shae Gill

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Music Producer of the Year: Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi - Pasoori

TELEVISION

VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Best TV Play: Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi

Best TV Long Serial: Betiyaan

Best TV Actor (Male): Arsalan Naseer – Paristan

Best TV Actor: Yumna Zaidi – Bakhtawar

Best Original Soundtrack: Mere Humsafar

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Best Emerging Talent: Dananeer Mobeen – Sinf-e-Aahan

Best Ensemble Play: Sinf-e-Aahan

Best TV Actor (Male): Bilal Abbas Khan - Dobara

Best TV Actor (Female): Yumna Zaidi – Bakhtwar

Best TV Director: Saife Hasan – Sang-e-Mah

Best TV Play Writer: Mustafa Afridi – Sang-e-Mah