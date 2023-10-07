WATCH: Saba Qamar, Farhan Saeed among celebs set the stage alight at LSA23

The Lux Style Awards 2023, the grandest spectacle in Pakistan's media industry, cast a spell of beauty and brilliance that left everyone enchanted. The dazzling 22nd edition of the Lux Style Awards unfolded at the Expo Center Karachi.

This extraordinary event, steeped in tradition, showcased lively performances by our beloved celebrities, bestowed accolades upon outstanding actors, and featured the radiant presence of Lollywood's leading ladies. Social media has been ablaze with countless pictures and videos, capturing the essence of this star-studded extravaganza.

The 22nd Luxe Style Awards saw an array of scintillating stage performances by renowned celebrities like Farhan Saeed, Maya Ali, and Saba Qamar, adding a dynamic flair to the evening.

Saba not only paid a heartfelt tribute to Reema Khan but also extended a gracious invitation, bringing the legendary actress onto the stage for a memorable joint performance

Farhan and maya ali

Mamya Shajaffar left the audience spellbound with her mesmerizing theatrical performance set to the enchanting tune of Qb's 'Saiyaan'.

Ali Zafar had everyone in the crowd singing along to his songs during his performance.

Kaifi Khalil had the entire audience tapping their feet and grooving in their seats with his infectious performance of the song 'Kana Yaari'.

Since its inception in 2001, the Lux Style Awards have held an esteemed position as the pinnacle event of Pakistan's entertainment and fashion industry. Beyond just celebrating success, this event serves as a beacon for art, and culture, and a platform for nurturing young musicians, actors, and stylists, all while promoting the best of Pakistani fashion, films, and television.