WATCH: Saba Qamar, Farhan Saeed among celebs set the stage alight at LSA23

The Lux Style Awards 2023, the grandest spectacle in Pakistan's media industry, cast a spell of beauty and brilliance that left everyone enchanted. The dazzling 22nd edition of the Lux Style Awards unfolded at the Expo Center Karachi.
This extraordinary event, steeped in tradition, showcased lively performances by our beloved celebrities, bestowed accolades upon outstanding actors, and featured the radiant presence of Lollywood's leading ladies. Social media has been ablaze with countless pictures and videos, capturing the essence of this star-studded extravaganza.
The 22nd Luxe Style Awards saw an array of scintillating stage performances by renowned celebrities like Farhan Saeed, Maya Ali, and Saba Qamar, adding a dynamic flair to the evening.
Saba not only paid a heartfelt tribute to Reema Khan but also extended a gracious invitation, bringing the legendary actress onto the stage for a memorable joint performance
Farhan and maya ali
Mamya Shajaffar left the audience spellbound with her mesmerizing theatrical performance set to the enchanting tune of Qb's 'Saiyaan'.
Ali Zafar had everyone in the crowd singing along to his songs during his performance.
Kaifi Khalil had the entire audience tapping their feet and grooving in their seats with his infectious performance of the song 'Kana Yaari'.
Since its inception in 2001, the Lux Style Awards have held an esteemed position as the pinnacle event of Pakistan's entertainment and fashion industry. Beyond just celebrating success, this event serves as a beacon for art, and culture, and a platform for nurturing young musicians, actors, and stylists, all while promoting the best of Pakistani fashion, films, and television.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 7, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.2
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs191,800 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,440.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Karachi
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Islamabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Peshawar
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Quetta
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Sialkot
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Attock
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Gujranwala
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Jehlum
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Multan
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Gujrat
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Nawabshah
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Chakwal
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Hyderabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Nowshehra
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Sargodha
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Faisalabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Mirpur
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
