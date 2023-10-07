Aiden Markram hits fastest ODI World Cup hundred

DELHI – South African batter Aiden Markram has smashed the fastest-ever Men's Cricket World Cup century while playing against Sri Lanka during a match of this year’s tournament in Delhi on Saturday.

The right-armed batsman rained boundaries and completed the hundred in 49 balls. He has surpassed the previous 50-ball record set by an Ireland batter during 2011 edition.

Markram scored magnificent 106 off 54 with 14 fours and three 6s, helping his team to post the highest-ever world cup total.

Aiden Markram broke a 12-year old record to become the fastest-ever century maker in @cricketworldcup history ????#CWC23 | #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/Hq85CrNvMc — ICC (@ICC) October 7, 2023

The classy performances from Quinton de Kock (100) and Rassie van der Dussen (108) guided their side to built a total of 428 runs against Sri Lanka.