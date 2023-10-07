Search

Immigration

Qatar allows another Asian country visa-free entry: Details inside

06:28 PM | 7 Oct, 2023
DOHA -   Citizens of Uzbekistan holding a valid return ticket and a passport with at least 6 months of validity can now travel to Qatar without the need for a visa.

The development follows the introduction of a 30-day visa-free arrangement for Qatari citizens entering Uzbekistan; the relaxation was granted in June this year for Qatar.

Uzbekistan now joins the list of over 100 countries eligible for visa-free entry through Qatar's official e-visa portal though certain conditions apply.

As far as eligibility is concerned, travelers must possess a passport valid for at least 6 months and provide proof of a return or onward ticket to another country. Additionally, Uzbeks are permitted to stay in Qatar for a duration of up to 30 days without requiring a visa.

This move comes on the heels of a reciprocal decision made earlier this year, when Qatari citizens were granted a similar 30-day visa-free privilege for entry into Uzbekistan, coinciding with the visit of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.

The recently established visa-free arrangement between Qatar and Uzbekistan is poised to stimulate tourism, facilitate business ventures, and foster greater interpersonal connections. This development holds the potential to significantly enhance bilateral relations, creating a conducive environment for citizens of both nations to engage in cultural immersion, exchange experiences, and explore respective markets without the constraints of visa requirements.

Recently, on August 21, Centrum Air announced the commencement of the first direct charter flights connecting the capitals of Uzbekistan and Qatar. 

As far as places to visit are concerned, in Uzbekistan, you'll find a wealth of fascinating destinations starting from the ancient city of Samarkand which dazzles with its stunning Registan Square and historic architecture. Moreover, Bukhara takes you back in time with its well-preserved medieval buildings and bustling bazaars. Tashkent, the capital, boasts modern amenities alongside charming parks and museums. Khiva enchants with its well-preserved old town, Itchan Kala. Nature lovers will be captivated by the scenic beauty of Chimgan Mountains and the relaxing Charvak Reservoir. Don't forget to explore the mesmerizing desert town of Nukus and the unique Aral Sea Museum.

On the other hand, Qatar offers a blend of modernity and tradition. In Doha, the capital, visit the bustling Souq Waqif and the Museum of Islamic Art. Take in the stunning skyline along the Corniche promenade. Katara Cultural Village showcases arts and heritage events. For adventure, explore the sand dunes in the desert or go pearl diving. The historic Al Zubarah Fort and the serene Al Wakra beach are also worth a visit. Don't miss the futuristic architecture of the Education City Mosque and the scenic beauty of the Purple Island.

